The Bite: Spectrum Originals Sets Debut for Robert and Michelle King Series (Video)

The Bite is coming to Spectrum Originals in May. The six-episode series, from Robert and Michelle King, will follow a pair of female neighbors, played by Audra McDonald and Taylor Schilling, as they cope with the outbreak of a deadly virus. The show also features Steven Pasquale, Will Swenson, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Uggams.

Spectrum Originals revealed more about The Bite in a press release.

“From creators Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Evil) comes an unexpected and jaw-dropping six-episode series, THE BITE. The Spectrum and CBS Studios co-produced satirical drama will have viewers chomping for more when all episodes premiere exclusively to Spectrum video subscribers free On Demand (and without ads) on Friday, May 21, 2021. THE BITE follows the lives of two neighbors Rachel (Audra McDonald, The Good Fight) and Lily (Taylor Schilling, Orange is the New Black) as they embark on unprecedented times when a deadly new strain of a virus arrives. Navigating the new normal in New York City, Rachel works from home juggling her many telemedicine clients and a shaky marriage to her husband Dr. Zach (Steven Pasquale, The Comey Rule) who has a prestigious job at the CDC miles away in Washington D.C. Meanwhile, Lily is upstairs trying to convince her Wall Street clientele that her very specific skillset is still just as valuable through a video screen as it was in person. THE BITE is co-produced by Spectrum Originals and CBS Studios and the series is created and written by Robert & Michelle King. The show is also produced by their production company King Size Productions with Liz Glotzer and Brooke Kennedy also serving as executive producers. Additional cast includes: Will Swenson as “Brian Ritter,” Phillipa Soo as “Cyndi Estereo” and Leslie Uggams as “Dr. Hester Boutella.”

