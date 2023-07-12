The Challenge: USA: Season Two Competitors Announced for CBS Series (Watch)

Time to get ready for a new season of The Challenge: USA. Inspired by The Challenge on MTV, the new season will feature six veterans from that series and 18 competitors from CBS reality programming including The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Survivor. The contestants will compete for a $500,000 grand prize. TJ Lavin once again hosts the series.

The 24 competitors for season two of the reality competition series have been announced. CBS revealed the competitors in a press release.

“THE CHALLENGE: USA announced today the 18 CBS reality titans from SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER and THE AMAZING RACE who will compete with six legendary MTV’s THE CHALLENGE vets in the fiercest competition of the summer. The two-part premiere kicks off Thursday, Aug. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), and part two airs Sunday, Aug. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Following the premiere on the CBS Television Network, the second season of MTV’s hit reality global franchise will air twice a week on Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) and Sundays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) for the first three weeks. Beginning Thursday, Aug. 31, THE CHALLENGE: USA will air Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). T.J. Lavin returns as host. The stacked lineup of CBS fan-favorite players who come together in Croatia includes SURVIVOR winners Michele Fitzgerald and Chris Underwood; BIG BROTHER winner Josh Martinez, Tyler Crispen and Tiffany Mitchell; and THE AMAZING RACE’s Luis Colon and Dusty Harris. Joining the CBS alums are MTV’s THE CHALLENGE vets, former champions Tori Deal, Jonna Mannion, Wes Bergmann and the player with the most season wins of THE CHALLENGE franchise ever, Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio. These CBS reality all-stars will make CHALLENGE history as they face off against franchise legends for the first time on CBS. In the end, only one man and one woman will have the chance to walk away with the title of Challenge Champions and equal split of the grand prize of $500,000. Following are the players competing on the second season of THE CHALLENGE: USA: Wes Bergmann CHALLENGE VET

Michaela Bradshaw SURVIVOR

Paulie Calafiore BIG BROTHER

Cassidy Clark SURVIVOR

Luis Colon THE AMAZING RACE

Tyler Crispen BIG BROTHER

Tori Deal CHALLENGE VET

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio CHALLENGE VET

Michele Fitzgerald SURVIVOR

Amanda Garcia CHALLENGE VET

Dusty Harris THE AMAZING RACE

Chanelle Howell SURVIVOR

Ameerah Jones BIG BROTHER

Alyssa Lopez BIG BROTHER

Jonna Mannion (Stephens) CHALLENGE VET

Josh Martinez BIG BROTHER

Tiffany Mitchell BIG BROTHER

Sebastian Noel SURVIVOR

Faysal Shafaat BIG BROTHER

Alyssa Snider BIG BROTHER

Monte Taylor BIG BROTHER

Chris Underwood SURVIVOR

Cory Wharton CHALLENGE VET

Desi Williams SURVIVOR MTV’s THE CHALLENGE was the very first reality competition series when it launched on June 1, 1998. THE CHALLENGE: USA is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions with Julie Pizzi, Kevin Lee and Jacob Lane.”

Check out a teaser for The Challenge: USA season two below.

These CBS reality titans will BATTLE it out with Challenge Vets in the FIERCEST competition yet! 🔥 #TheChallengeUSA premieres THURS AUG 10 on @CBS. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3ASqe1C4YA — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) July 11, 2023

What do you think? Are you excited to see another season of this reality competition series on CBS next month?