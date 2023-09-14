The Floor: Rob Lowe (911: Lone Star) to Host New Trivia Contest Series on FOX (Watch)

The Floor is headed to FOX. The network has ordered a new trivia game show, which will debut midseason. Rob Lowe (911: Lone Star) will host the new series. Each episode of the physical quiz show will start with 81 contestants, but only one will take home the $250,000 cash prize.

FOX revealed more about the new quiz show in a press release.

Rob Lowe (9-1-1: Lone Star) is taking The Floor as host and producer of FOX’s dynamic new quiz show, created by John de Mol’s Talpa (Big Brother, Deal or No Deal, The Voice). The Floor is a spectacular battle of the brains in which 81 contestants stand on 81 squares on a massive game show floor, competing for a whopping $250,000 prize. Who will conquer The Floor when it debuts midseason on FOX?

“The Floor combines every element needed to create a hit game show: a proven global format built on spectacle and suspense, pedigree producers in Talpa and Eureka, and a superstar host with universal appeal in Rob Lowe, who brilliantly ties the entire show together,” said Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, of FOX Entertainment. “Rob’s command of the format makes this a fun, edge of your seat, play-along competition we know viewers of all ages will enjoy.”

“We are proud to have a world-renowned Hollywood icon hosting our production of The Floor for FOX,” said Chris Culvenor, CEO of Eureka Productions. “Rob Lowe’s incredible screen presence perfectly complements The Floor’s nail-biting strategic gameplay and will help make this a must-see show for audiences across America.”

“We were very excited to hear that Rob Lowe will be hosting the U.S. version of The Floor. He will definitely take the gameplay to new heights for the 81 participating quiz fans and the viewers,” said Maarten Meijs, CEO of Talpa. “We’re proud to work together with FOX and Eureka to bring this fun and engaging format to America.”

Pat Kiely, CEO & Founder of BiggerStage said, “The Floor marries scale and spectacle with compulsive play-along that will be a big hit with audiences. We are delighted to be part of a unique collaboration and partner with such a great host in Rob Lowe who has made this format truly must-watch.”

Talpa is the creator and owner of The Floor format, which has been sold in six countries, making the U.S. the seventh market. The program has already been renewed for a second season in the Netherlands. Last week, The Floor successfully launched in Spain, where it won its timeslot and was the fourth most-watched show of the day.

The Floor is produced by Eureka Productions, Talpa and BiggerStage. John de Mol, Mark van Achterberg, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Eden Gaha, Wes Dening, Sean O’Riordan and Shane Byrne serve as executive producers. Anthony Carbone serves as showrunner, and Rob Lowe is producer.