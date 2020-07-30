The Masked Singer: Season Four; FOX Planning for September Premiere (Video)

The Masked Singer is making big plans, and this should excite fans of the competition series. If things go right, fans of the series should see the series back on the air in September. Production has not yet begun on season four though, per Deadline.

An exact date for the new season has not yet been revealed, but FOX did share a teaser of the season ahead. That teaser aired during the finale for Ultimate Tag on Wednesday night.

The Masked Singer has become a hit for the network, and it earned an Emmy nomination earlier this week.

Check out the teaser for season four of The Masked Singer below.

