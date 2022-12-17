Menu

The Parent Test

The Parent Test TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

Network: ABC  
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: December 15, 2022 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Ali Wentworth and Dr. Adolph Brown.

TV show description:      
A documentary reality show, The Parent Test TV series is based on a popular Australian program

Episodes explore the many distinct and different parenting styles. From helicopter to child-led parents, 12 families are put under the microscope in the ultimate parenting stress test and will share what they’ve learned about emotional hot-button topics that compare the multiple styles of parenting. The families are put through various situations to foster conversations about how each unit operates.

Host Ali Wentworth and parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown moderate these impassioned conversations amongst parents who may have conflicting opinions on how to raise their families, but they all share the common goal of raising happy, healthy children.

