The Prank Panel: ABC Orders Unscripted Comedy Series for 2023 (Watch)

The Prank Panel is coming soon to ABC! The network has ordered the new unscripted comedy series. Episodes will arrive in 2023, and a preview has been released. Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre, and Gabourey Sidibe are on the panel, and they will help people develop pranks for their family members.

ABC revealed more about the series in a press release.

“ABC has picked up a new unscripted comedy series coming to the network in 2023. “The Prank Panel” lets everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends and co-workers to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters. Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts,” taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes. The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun. “The Prank Panel” is produced by KIMMELOT and ITV America. Executive producers include Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser, Jimmy Kimmel and Scott Lonker for KIMMELOT, Johnny Knoxville and Eric Andre, and Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer and Vin Rubino for ITV America. A premiere date for the new comedy series will be announced at a later time.”

Check out the preview for The Prank Panel below.

