The Way Home: Hallmark Channel Previews New Andie MacDowell Drama Series (Watch)

The Way Home is coming soon to Hallmark Channel, and the cable network has released a trailer teasing the new series. Starring Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown, David Webster, and Siddarth Sharma, the drama follows a family’s three generations of women. The series arrives on January 15th.

Hallmark Channel revealed more about the series in a press release.

“The Way Home” is a family drama following the lives of three generations of women – Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (MacDowell), who are all strong, willful and independent. More than 20 years prior, lifechanging events prompted Kat to move away from her small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven and she remains estranged from Del to this day. Alice has never met her grandmother and is unaware of the reasons for their fractured family. With Kat’s marriage coming to an end and having just been laid off from her job, she decides to return home after receiving an unexpected letter from Del urging her to come back. Although Alice is none-too-thrilled, Kat and her daughter arrive at her family’s farm, though the reunion isn’t what Kat had envisioned. As the three generations of women slowly work on finding their footing as a family, they embark on an enlightening – and surprising – journey none of them could have imagined as they learn how to find their way back to each other.”

Check out the trailer for The Way Home below.

