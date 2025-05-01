Tuesday TV Ratings: The Cleaning Lady, The Rookie, St. Denis Medical, FBI, WWE NXT

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 ratings — New episodes: Will Trent, The Rookie, St. Denis Medical, Night Court, The Cleaning Lady, and Alert: Missing Persons Unit. Specials: President Trump: The First 100 Days. Sports: WWE NXT. Reruns: The Voice, Yes Chef!, FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

