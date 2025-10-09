Vanished: MGM+ Acquires Mystery Thriller Series Starring Kaley Cuoco

Vanished is headed to MGM+. The network has acquired the US rights to the four-part mystery thriller. The series will arrive in February 2026.

Kaley Cuoco, Sam Claflin, Karin Viard, and Matthias Schweighöfer star in the series, which follows what happens after a couple’s trip to France goes bad.

MGM+ shared the following about the plot of the series:

“When a couple’s trip to Paris takes a dark turn with the sudden disappearance of her boyfriend Tom (Claflin) aboard a train to the south of France, Alice (Cuoco) is plunged into a web of intrigue and danger, uncovering shocking secrets about the man she thought she knew.”

Michael Katzer, Head of MGM+ International, said the following about the series:

“Securing Vanished for our international audience represents another significant step as we transform MGM+ into a premium global service. This captivating series exemplifies the elevated and immersive storytelling that we are bringing to customers worldwide.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on MGM+ when it arrives?