All’s Fair: Hulu Releases Premiere Date & Trailer for Ryan Murphy Legal Drama

All’s Fair has its premiere date, and viewers do not have much longer to wait to check out the latest series from Ryan Murphy. The series arrives on Hulu next month.

Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close star in the legal drama, which follows an all-female-owned law office.

Hulu shared the following about the series:

“A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances – both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game – they change it.”

The series arrives on November 4th. The trailer and key art for All’s Fair are below.

