When Calls the Heart: Season 10; Hallmark Series Celebrates 100th Episode This Sunday

When Calls the Heart returned with season 10 last weekend, and a big episode will air this weekend. The series is ready to air its milestone 100th episode tomorrow night. Hallmark Channel released a video celebrating the milestone with the series’ return. Based on Janette Oke’s work, the series has already been renewed for season 11.

Starring Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Andrea Brooks, Martin Cummins, Kayla Wallace, Loretta Walsh, Viv Leacock, Amanda Wong, Johannah Newmarch, Natasha Burnett, Ben Rosenbaum, and Hrothgar Mathews, When Calls the Heart follows school teacher Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow) as she lives and teaches in the town of Hope Valley. Season 10 will have the residents dealing with new challenges and Elizabeth preparing to marry the town’s saloon owner.

Hallmark Channel revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls the Heart” reaches its milestone 100th episode with “Hope Springs Eternal” premiering Sunday, August 6th (9 p.m. ET/PT), which will bring familiar faces to Hope Valley. The series stars Erin Krakow (“The Wedding Cottage”), Pascale Hutton (“We Wish You a Married Christmas”), Jack Wagner (“A Big Fat Family Christmas”), Kavan Smith (“Big Sky River”), Chris McNally (“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”), Kevin McGarry (“The Wedding Veil Expectations”), Andrea Brooks (“Romance to the Rescue”), Martin Cummins (“Riverdale”), Kayla Wallace (“My Grown-Up Christmas List”), Loretta Walsh (“Love on Fire”), Viv Leacock (“Cruel Instruction”), Amanda Wong (“Raise a Glass to Love”), Johannah Newmarch (“Gabby Duran & The Unsittables”), Natasha Burnett (“The Journey Ahead”), Ben Rosenbaum (“It Was Always You”), Hrothgar Mathews (“Motherland: Fort Salem”) and Hyland Goodrich (“When Calls the Heart”). Hearties have more than one reason to celebrate – well, 100 exactly. Most series don’t survive long enough to celebrate 100 episodes but Hope Valley will soon join this exclusive club. Since premiering in 2014, the Hallmark Channel original primetime series has taken viewers through many moments of joy, tears and laughter. While there have been some changes to the show since its premiere, one thing has remained strong and clear – “When Calls the Heart” is the feel-good TV viewers just can’t do without. As it begins its 10th season, Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls the Heart” is beloved by viewers and has become a staple within households all over the world. The 100th episode, “Hope Springs Eternal,” has everyone buzzing with talk of the Hot Springs and how it will help the town. Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Krakow) and Lucas (McNally) host Aunt Agatha (Karin Konoval, “Schmigadoon!”) and Julie (Charlotte Hegele, “Air Crash Investigation”) on an interesting visit to Hope Valley. “If there’s anything we can take away from the success of ‘When Calls the Heart,’ it’s that the stories we’re telling about these characters and their lives, resonate and matter deeply to so many of our viewers,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “Reaching the 100-episode milestone is cause for celebration and is a testament to the heartwarming content we’re committed to bringing our viewers each week.” “Producing 100 episodes is a great achievement and a tremendous honor. It makes us so proud to do what we do and proves there is a place for this kind of storytelling on television,” remarked Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Programming, Hallmark Media. “When Calls the Heart” is from WCTH 10 Productions Inc. Erin Krakow, Susie Belzberg, Michael Shepard, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Lindsay Sturman, Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are executive producers. Lindsay Sturman serves as showrunner. Peter DeLuise, Neill Fearnley, Paul Redford, Derek Thompson, Elizabeth Stewart and Amanda Phillips serve as co-executive producers. Heather Nevin, Shelley Matheson, Doran S. Chandler and Vince Balzano are associate producers. Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcom serve as producers. Fearnley directed from a script by Thompson. Based on the novel When Calls the Heart, by Janette Oke.

The video celebrating 100 episodes of When Calls the Heart is below.

