Your Honor: Season Two; Showtime Releases Poster and Trailer for Final Season (Watch)

Your Honor is returning to Showtime for its second and final season in January, and the cable channel has released a new poster and trailer teasing the new episodes.

Starring Bryan Cranston, Rosie Perez, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Lilli Kay, Jimi Stanton, Benjamin Flores Jr., Andrene Ward-Hammond, Keith Machekanyanga, Isiah Whitlock Jr., the drama series follows a New Orleans judge (Cranston) as he copes with the aftermath of the events of the first season. Margo Martindale and Amy Landecker will guest in season two.

Showtime revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

SHOWTIME has released the teaser and key art for the second season of YOUR HONOR, starring and executive produced by Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad). The 10-episode season will debut on demand and on streaming Friday, January 13, 2023 and on-air on Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The first season of YOUR HONOR ranks as the top debut season ever on SHOWTIME. In season two, some will seek salvation in response to the tremendous loss they suffered, while others will seek revenge. Michael Desiato (Cranston) has lost the will to live and any semblance of the upstanding judge he once was before the death of his son, Adam. But his life is thrown yet again into chaos by the arrival of Olivia Delgado (Rosie Perez), a laser-focused federal prosecutor determined to bring down a major crime organization. Meanwhile, crime boss Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg) is looking to go legit, but a war is brewing at home with his formidable wife, Gina (Hope Davis), who has other ideas for the family business. Moreover, daughter Fia Baxter (Lilli Kay) is forced to reckon with the true nature of her family as she deals with the fallout of her boyfriend’s shooting by a bullet that was intended for her brother, Carlo (Jimi Stanton), who is now more determined than ever to follow in his father’s criminal footsteps. Eugene Jones (Benjamin Flores Jr.), who mistakenly shot Adam, is on the run. Big Mo (Andrene Ward-Hammond) has big plans for her empire but little faith in Little Mo’s (Keith Machekanyanga) allegiance. New mayor Charlie Figaro (Isiah Whitlock Jr.) aims to keep the peace among the warring factions, but senses betrayal by an unlikely source. And Michael and his mother-in-law, Elizabeth (guest star Margo Martindale), uncover the truth about his late wife, Robin’s, murder, while Detective Nancy Costello (guest star Amy Landecker) unearths some startling revelations of her own. The domino effect of Adam’s death threatens everyone, and they will all be pursued by their enemies at every turn. Ultimately, the question remains: How far are you willing to go to protect what matters most to you? YOUR HONOR is executive produced by Emmy nominees Robert and Michelle King and Liz Glotzer. Emmy-winning producer Cranston and Emmy-nominated producer James Degus (All the Way) executive produce the series for Moonshot Entertainment. Joey Hartstone is executive producer and showrunner. YOUR HONOR, produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions, is based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ron Ninio, Shlomo Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers.

Check out the trailer and poster for season two below.

