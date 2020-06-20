Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Absentia: Season Three Premiere Date of Stana Katic Series Set by Amazon (Video)

by Regina Avalos,

Absentia TV show on Amazon: (canceled or renewed?)

Absentia is returning for a third season, and the drama now has a premiere date. Stana Katic, best known for her role in Castle, stars in this series.

Amazon revealed the following about season three of Absentia:

“With Emily Byrne’s suspension from the FBI nearing its end, a criminal case hits close to home, sending Emily on a dangerous journey that threatens the lives of the family she is desperately trying to hold together. New Season will be available on Amazon Prime Video on July 17, 2020.”

Check out a trailer for the new season of the series below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you watch season three?


Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Adam Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adam
Reader
Adam

Loved season one however season two was a mess. Hope they can re-find themselves for season three.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 20, 2020 11:29 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz