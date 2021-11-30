Called to the Wild: Nat Geo Reveals Premiere Date for Survival Series (Watch)

Called to the Wild has a premiere date on National Geographic. The competition series will follow three pairs of humans and dogs as they work together for 10 days in the outdoors. The pair that not only survives but thrives wins the competition.

National Geographic Channel revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Human and dog teams test their indelible bond by embarking on a survival challenge in the remote Maine wilderness. These men and women must rely on their skills, instincts – and their dogs – to build shelter, scent food, ward off predators and battle the elements. The team that not only survives but thrives after 10 days will be declared the winner, as they are CALLED TO THE WILD.

Dog Gone

As winter approaches, three teams of human and dog pairs will venture into the remote wilderness of Maine on a journey of a lifetime. They will work together to survive off the land for 10 blistering days. An Iditarod racing team, a rescue dog and his trainer, and a survivalist with her 8-month-old Lab take on the ultimate challenge when they are CALLED TO THE WILD.

Bred for Survival

Three survivalists embark on a journey with their canine companions into the Maine wilderness. A survival instructor, a cancer survivor and a seasoned fisherman will need to rely on their trusted dogs to find water, secure food and build shelter during a 10-day challenge. The human/dog packs will work together in order to prove they are CALLED TO THE WILD.

Fish or Famine

A search and rescue specialist, an outdoor survival instructor and a wilderness enthusiast, along with their aging dogs, encounter harrowing conditions in a brutal survival challenge. As Maine temperatures plummet and winter approaches, can these rugged survivalists work with their canine companions to endure 10 days in the wilderness?

Barking Up the Wrong Tree

A homesteader and her 12-year-old terrier, a primitive skills enthusiast and his German shepherd, and a mountaineer with his golden doodle head into the remote wilderness of Maine. For 10 days, the teams will rely on one another for shelter, fire and food. They will need to overcome extreme conditions, predators and even injuries to survive the challenge.

Battle Buddies

As winter settles upon Maine’s wilderness, three human and dog teams rely on one another’s strengths to make fire, find food, build shelter and face mental and physical battles. A decorated military veteran and his loyal service dog, a rock climber and her climbing pup, and an attorney and his hunting dog set out on a 10-day challenge to see if they have been CALLED TO THE WILD.

Gimme Shelter

Under the relentless battering of northern Maine’s winter weather, a professional dog trainer and her eager border collie, an established veterinarian and his young labradoodle, and a civil engineer with his playful Labrador, set out on a grueling survival challenge. The teams will have to rely on each other as humans and dogs did thousands of years ago when they are each CALLED TO THE WILD.”