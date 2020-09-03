Criminal: Season Two; Netflix Sets Premiere for Kit Harington Series (Video)

Criminal is coming to Netflix later this month, and the new season will feature Kit Harington, Kunal Nayyar, Sharon Horgan, and Sophie Okonedo.

Per Deadline, the Netflix drama “takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. It is a stripped-down, cat-and-mouse drama that will focus on the intense mental conflict between the police officer and the suspect in question.”

Season one of Criminal featured Nicholas Pinnock, Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Mark Stanley, Rochenda Sandall and Shubham Saraf as a part of the cast.

Criminal premieres its second season on September 16. Check out a trailer for the new season below.

