Eureka!: Disney Junior Reveals Cast for New Animated Series (Watch)

Eureka! is coming soon to Disney Junior, and the network has announced the cast for the new animated series. Loretta Devine, Sheila E., Misty Copeland, Ellie Kemper, Jack McBrayer, Ryan Michelle Bathe, and Wendell Pierce will have their voices featured in the animated series which follows a young girl inventor during prehistoric times.

Disney Junior revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Emmy Award(R)-winning actress Loretta Devine, world-famous drummer Sheila E., and renowned ballet dancer and New York Times best-selling author Misty Copeland have joined the cast of Disney Branded Television’s upcoming series “Eureka!” Devine will voice Eureka’s grandmother, Wanda, while Sheila E. and Copeland will voice the characters of Yurt, a traveling musician, and Rockanne, a dance teacher, respectively. Also joining the cast in recurring guest roles are Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) as the school librarian, Chee; Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”) as a pet kanga bird; Ryan Michelle Bathé (“The Endgame”) as Barry’s mom, Sierra; and Wendell Pierce (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”) as Barry’s father, Cliff. The series is set to premiere WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22, at 7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Junior. An initial batch of episodes will also premiere the same day on on-demand platforms and streaming on Disney+. Set in the fantastical prehistoric world of Rocky Falls, “Eureka!” follows the story of Eureka, a young girl inventor who is way ahead of her time. She designs inventions and contraptions in the hopes of making the world a better place and moving her prehistoric community into a more modern era. The series stars Ruth Righi (Disney Channel’s “Sydney to the Max”) as Eureka, Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”) and Lil Rel Howery (“Free Guy”) as Eureka’s parents, Roxy and Rollo, and Javier Muñoz (“Hamilton”) as her teacher, Ohm. Rounding out the “Eureka!” voice cast is Kai Zen (“Amphibia”) as Pepper, Devin Trey Campbell (Broadway’s “Kinky Boots”) as Barry, Fred Tatasciore (“Big Hero 6 The Series”) as Murphy, Cree Summer (“Vampirina”) as Verna, Kevin Michael Richardson (“Family Guy”) as Dima, Aydrea Walden (“The Mandalorian”) as Olive and Groopy, Connor Andrade (“We Baby Bears”) as Clod, Cade Tropeano (“Raising Dion”) as Bog, Madigan Kacmar (“Chuggington”) as Julia, Vivienne Rutherford (“Seal Team”) as Lark, Judah Howery (“Uncle Drew”) as twins Spruce and Cypress Stoneland, Dee Bradley Baker (“Phineas and Ferb”) as Ptero and André Sogliuzzo (“American Dad”) as Link. “Eureka!” is produced by Academy Award(R)-nominated animation studio Brown Bag Films (“Doc McStuffins”) in association with Disney Junior. Emmy(R) Award winner Norton Virgien (“Doc McStuffins”) and award-winning children’s book author/illustrator Niamh Sharkey (“Henry Hugglemonster”) are the series’ creators and executive producers. Emmy Award-nominated Erica Rothschild (“Sofia the First”) developed the series with Virgien and Sharkey and serves as co-executive producer and story editor. Film and television writer and director Rusty Cundieff (“Tales from the Hood”) and Emmy Award-nominated television producer Donna Brown Guillaume (“Happily Ever After: Fairytales for Every Child”) are consulting producers.”

Check out the trailer and key art for Eureka! below.

