Fatal Attraction: Paramount+ Releases Series Trailer and Poster (Watch)

Fatal Attraction is coming soon to Paramount+, and the streaming service has released a trailer and poster for the new series, which is a reimagining of the classic 1980s thriller starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas. The eight-episode limited series arrives next month.

Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, and Brian Goodman star in the series, with Alexandra Cunningham acting as writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

Paramount+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today revealed the official teaser trailer and art for the upcoming original series FATAL ATTRACTION. The series premieres Sunday, April 30 with three episodes exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. The premiere date in South Korea will be announced at a later date. Following the premiere, new episodes of the eight-episode season will be available to stream weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada, and on Mondays in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. The final two episodes will be available to stream on Sunday, May 28. FATAL ATTRACTION is a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ’80s cultural touchstone. The new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. The series stars Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Brooker and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson. Alexandra Cunningham (“Dirty John,” “Chance”) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (“Perry Mason”), with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit, and executive producers Darryl Frank (“The Americans”) and Justin Falvey (“The Americans”) for Amblin Television. Silver Tree also serves as executive producer and directed five episodes.”

Check out the trailer and poster for Fatal Attraction below.

