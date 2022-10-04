Firefly Lane: Season Two to End Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke Series on Netflix (Photos)

Season two of Firefly Lane will kick off in December on Netflix. It’s been revealed that this will also be the final season, but it will be an extended run. The streamer is producing 16 episodes for the season with nine arriving on December 2nd. The remaining seven will be released in 2023. The first season of 10 episodes was released in February 2021.

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star in the drama about the lives of two friends. The story follows two teenage girls in the 1970s and follows them into adulthood through the early 2000s. The rest of the second season’s cast includes Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, Yael Yurman, India de Beaufort, Greg Germann, Jolene Purdy, and Ignacio Serricchio.

Netflix revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

Firefly Lane returns this December 2nd with a concluding 16-episode, supersized season. Part 1 debuts December 2, 2022 and includes episodes 201-209. Part 2 will launch in 2023 and include episodes 210-216. · Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke reprise their roles as lifelong best friends facing the ultimate test of their friendship and the path to sustain the other relationships in their lives. · Four new cast members join Season 2 including India de Beaufort (Charlotte), Greg Germann (Benedict), Jolene Purdy (Justine), and Ignacio Serricchio (Danny). · Additional cast includes: Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, Yael Yurman · Maggie Friedman serves as showrunner and executive producer along with executive producers Katherine Heigl, Shawn Williamson, Michael Spiller, and Stephanie Germain. About Season 2 Part 1: What could possibly have ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully and Kate, our “Firefly Lane Girls Forever”? We’ll learn the answer this season — but first — Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom. This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from — including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud. In the ’80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully’s career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz. She just might have met her match — that is, if they can stop arguing for five minutes. While in the ’70s, teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane. As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other. Writers: Maggie Friedman (201, 206, 208, 209, 214, 216), Savannah Dooley (202, 205, 210), Becky Hartman Edwards (203, 207), James Ford Jr (204, 209, 214), Michael Ross (203, 207, 213), Barbara Johns (202, 206, 211), Marissa Lee (202, 205), Davah Avena (204, 208, 213) Directors: Michael Spiller (201, 202, 209), Shannon Kohli (203, 204), Vanessa Parise (205, 206), Katina Medina Mora (207, 208), Monika Mitchell (210, 211), Sarah Wayne Callies (212, 213), Winnifred Jong (214, 215, 216)”

Check out more photos from Firefly Lane season two below.

The wait is almost over! Firefly Lane is returning to Netflix with a 16-episode, two part final season! Part 1 premiering December 2nd and part 2 arriving 2023. #FireflyLane #FireflyLaneS2 #Netflix

📸 (Netflix) pic.twitter.com/ZZJgWKO6x7 — Queens’ Couch (@QueensCouch) October 3, 2022

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of this Netflix series? Will you be sad to see Firefly Lane end?