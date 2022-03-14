Girls5eva: Season Two Teaser and Premiere Date Released for Peacock Comedy (Watch)

The second season of Girls5eva is coming to Peacock and the streaming service has released a trailer with a premiere date announcement. Starring Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps, the musical comedy series follows the reunion of a 1990s girl group.

Meredith Scardino, showrunner and executive producer, revealed the following about the return of the Peacock series:

“Season 2 of Girls5eva answers the simple question: What would happen if ‘Girls5eva’ was renewed for a second season? We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer’s journey as they enter ‘Album Mode’ and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms.”

Girls5eva returns on May 5th. Check out a teaser for season two below.

