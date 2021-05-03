Leverage: Redemption: IMDb TV Announces Premiere Date for Sequel Series (Video)

“The con is on.” IMDb TV has announced a premiere date for the new Leverage: Redemption series, a sequel to the original Leverage TV show which aired for five seasons and 77 episodes on TNT. The new show debuts on July 9th and there will be 16 episodes, split into two groups that will be released in Summer and Fall 2021.

Leverage: Redemption picks up eight years later and many members of the original team reassemble to help those who need them — Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman), Parker (Beth Riesgraf), Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), and Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge). They are joined by Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle), a corporate lawyer who is looking for redemption, and Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and trouble.

Here’s more about the show, as well as a teaser from IMDb TV:

The Heist Continues as “Leverage: Redemption” Sets July 9 Premiere on IMDb TV

Eight New Episodes to Debut This Summer Followed By an Additional Eight Episodes in Fall 2021

CULVER CITY, California- May 3, 2021 – In advance of Amazon’s first NewFronts presentation today, IMDb TV announced the new original series Leverage: Redemption will premiere Friday, July 9 exclusively on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service. The crime drama will debut with eight new episodes this summer followed by an additional eight episodes in the fall.

In this new iteration, and new world, the Leverage crew have watched as the rich and powerful continue to take what they want without consequence. Grifter Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman), thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), and hacker Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge) have watched the world change over the last eight years. Since their last job, it's become easier – and sometimes legal – for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood in Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle), a corporate lawyer who is looking for redemption after realizing he'd been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career, and Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon), Hardison's foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble.

Kate Rorick is showrunner and executive producer alongside Dean Devlin, Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. John Rogers and Chris Downey are consulting producers.

Additional IMDb TV Originals from Amazon Studios coming to the service include a Bosch spinoff, the second seasons of Alex Rider and Top Class, the comedy series Sprung, and the Untitled Judge Judy Sheindlin Project – the streaming debut for no-nonsense, expeditious Judge Sheindlin and her signature adjudication style.

