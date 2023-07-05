One Piece: Anime Voice Actors to Reprise their Roles in Netflix Live Action Series (Watch)

One Piece is coming to Netflix in August, and it has now been revealed that the original voice actors from the anime series are reprising their roles for the live-action series.

The voice cast for the series will include Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, and Hiroaki Hirata. These actors appeared in the original anime. Additional members to the voice cast include Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala.

Tanaka said the following about appearing in this new adaptation of the manga, per Deadline:

“I’ve been voicing Luffy for more than 23 years now, and I think everyone has a little bit of Luffy in their heart,” Tanaka said. “Iñaki, who performs Luffy in this live-action series, is so fun and joyful that he really makes a perfect Luffy! I’m very happy to be able to voice Luffy in this adaptation as well. One Piece is a story whose words and images can resonate with you in different ways depending on your situation or perspective at any given moment, allowing for new discoveries all the time. And of course, nothing would bring me greater joy than if people who’ve never experienced One Piece can become part of the family beginning with this show.”

The series is based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda, and it follows a young adventurer who leaves his home on a quest to find the legendary fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.

One Piece arrives on Netflix on August 31st. Check out the video of the cast announcement below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch One Piece on Netflix next month?