Orlando Bloom: To the Edge: Peacock Previews Adventure Docuseries (Watch)

Orlando Bloom is taking himself to the edge. Peacock has released a preview of the actor’s new limited adventure series, Orlando Bloom: To the Edge. Adam Karasick, Al Berman, Robert Simonds, Noah Fogelson, Jason Goldberg, and Scott Weintrob are executive producing the series with the actor.

In three hour-long episodes, Bloom will push himself to his limits. Peacock revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Peacock announced Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, a 3-part limited adventure docuseries following celebrated actor and adventure enthusiast Orlando Bloom. In the series, Bloom takes viewers on a thrilling journey of self-discovery as he pushes his limits physically and mentally in order to reach his personal edge of what is possible. Through fear defying adventures and spiritual awareness, Bloom overcomes his fears and learns more about himself, while inspiring the audience at home to explore and expand their own limits in everyday life. Produced by STX Television and Amazing Owl, Orlando Bloom: To The Edge’s executive producers are Orlando Bloom, Adam Karasick, Al Berman, Robert Simonds, Noah Fogelson, Jason Goldberg, and Scott Weintrob. ABOUT THE SERIES Actor and adventure enthusiast Orlando Bloom embarks on a physical, mental and spiritual journey of self-discovery as he undertakes learning three extreme sports — wingsuiting, free diving and rock climbing — to push himself to the edge of what is possible. With family, friends and his spiritual Buddhist practice guiding the way, Orlando is trained by experts who help him overcome obstacles, face his fears and discover valuable lessons about himself.”

The teaser for Orlando Bloom: To the Edge is below. The premiere date for the new series will be announced later.

