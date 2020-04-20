Prop Culture: Disney+ Series Launches in May (Video)

Disney+ is adding another show to its line up soon. Fans will see the items used in Disney’s projects in Prop Culture. The streaming service shared trailer for the new series, which launches next month.

Disney+ revealed the following about the new series in a press release:

“Discover the beloved artifacts behind some of your favorite Disney films in Prop Culture, an Original Series. All episodes streaming May 1 on #DisneyPlus.”

Check out the trailer for Prop Culture below.

What do you think? Will you check out this new series?