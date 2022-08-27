Reginald the Vampire: Syfy Reveals Premiere Date for Supernatural Comedy Series (Watch)

Reginald the Vampire has its premiere date. Syfy has released a trailer teasing the supernatural comedy-drama series which will arrive in October. Based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant, the series stars Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home) in the title role. Em Haine, Aren Buchholz, and Georgia Waters also star. There are 10 episodes in the first season.

Syfy revealed the following about the plot of the series:

Imagine a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires. Reginald Andres tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. A new show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, “Reginald the Vampire” proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself.

Check out the trailer for Reginald the Vampire below. The series arrives on October 5th.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Reginald the Vampire on Syfy this fall?