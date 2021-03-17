Rutherford Falls: Peacock Previews Ed Helms Comedy Series (Video)

Rutherford Falls is coming soon to Peacock, and the streaming service has now released a preview for the upcoming comedy starring Ed Helms. The series follows two best friends, played by Helms and Jana Schmieding.

Peacock revealed more about the new comedy in a press release. Check that out below.

“Peacock Original comedy series RUTHERFORD FALLS is set to premiere on Thursday, April 22. RUTHERFORD FALLS is a comedy about two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), who find themselves at a crossroads – quite literally – when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call. The series stars Ed Helms (The Office, The Hangover), Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes (I Know This Much Is True), Jesse Leigh (Heathers) and Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek). RUTHERFORD FALLS represents a breakthrough moment in Native representation in comedy television both in front of and behind the camera. Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux) and Michael Greyeyes (Nêhiyaw from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation) star in the series. There are five Native writers staffed on RUTHERFORD FALLS, one of the largest Indigenous writer’s rooms on television. These writers include co-creator and executive producer Sierra Teller Ornelas (Navajo), Bobby Wilson (Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota), Tai Leclaire (Kanien’kehá:ka [Mohawk Nation]/Mi’kmaq), Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux), and Tazbah Chavez (Nüümü [Bishop Paiute Tribe], Diné [Navajo], San Carlos Apache).

Check out a preview for Rutherford Falls below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the Rutherford Falls TV series on Peacock?