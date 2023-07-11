Special Ops: Lioness: Paramount+ Releases Trailer for New Taylor Sheridan Series (Watch)

Lioness, now titled Special Ops: Lioness, has its premiere date. The new Taylor Sheridan series will arrive on Paramount+ later this month.

Starring Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman, the series follows a special ops group of women. Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, and Hannah Love Lanier fill out the cast of the action drama.

Paramount+ revealed more about the release of the series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today debuted the official trailer for the highly anticipated original series SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, which will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, July 23 in the U.S. and all Paramount+ international markets exclusively on the service. From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, the espionage thriller features a star-studded cast, including series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, with Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, and Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman. SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ markets. SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11. SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS will also star series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier. The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat. SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1923, 1883, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, and TULSA KING as well as the upcoming series LAWMEN: BASS REEVES and LAND MAN.”

The trailer for Special Ops: Lioness is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Taylor Sheridan later this month?