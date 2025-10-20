Stranger Things: Duffer Brothers Tease What’s Next in Spin-off Series

Stranger Things returns to Netflix next month with its fifth and final season, but the Duffer Brothers are already looking to the future of the franchise. The pair spoke about the spin-off series they first teased in 2022, and it will not feature any of the characters familiar to viewers of the original series.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson star in Stranger Things set in the small town of Hawkins during the 1980s.

The Netflix spin-off series will have a new cast and story but will be set in the same world as the original series. According to Variety, Ross Duffer said, “They’re going to live in a bit of a different world. There’s going to be connective tissue, but you’re almost anthologizing in a way.”

Netflix’s chief creative officer, Bela Bajaria, also spoke about the spin-off. She said:

“They’ve been thinking about this for a long time. So I’m excited about what it’s going to be, but I don’t know what that is yet! I’d always love more Stranger Things. When they’re ready, we’ll be ready.”

Stranger Things returns on November 26th.

What do you think? Will you watch the spin-off when it arrives?