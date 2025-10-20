Boston Blue: CBS Series Director on Possibility of More Blue Bloods Crossovers

Boston Blue has finally arrived on CBS, and the series premiere included an appearance by another Reagan family member – Erin Reagan Boyle, played by Bridget Moynahan.

Will viewers see more of the Reagan family pop up on the Blue Bloods spin-off series? Anthony Hemingway said the following about that in an interview with Deadline:

“With my executive producer hat on, let me say, the plan and concept, without spoiling anything, is to continue to find ways on intersecting and bringing back some of those beloved characters. Bridget coming back was beautiful in so many ways. She was there to do what Blue Bloods was great at, and that’s representing family and how they stood for each other and by each other and supported each other. So, on Boston Blue she came at a very important moment in time in Danny Reagan’s life, where his world was cracking completely open. Also, for me, it was so nice as this was my first time working with her and Bridget was really awesome.”

Donnie Wahlberg, Sonequa Martin-Green, Ernie Hudson, Maggie Lawson, Gloria Reuben, Marcus Scribner, and Mika Amonsen star in the series, which follows Danny Reagan as he leaves NYC and takes a position with the Boston Police Department.

Boston Blue airs on Friday nights on CBS.

What do you think? Did you watch the premiere of Boston Blue? Will you continue watching the CBS series?