The Company You Keep: ABC Teases New Drama Series Starring Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim (Watch)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us, Heroes) is returning to primetime next month, but it will be on a different network this time. He and Catherine Haena Kim (Good Trouble) are starring in The Company You Keep for ABC.

Also starring William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell, and Polly Draper, the show is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series titled My Fellow Citizens.

The new ABC series tells the story of what happens after a night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Kim), who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand; forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

The Company You Keep premieres on Sunday, February 19th, at 10 PM. It’s not yet known how many episodes have been ordered. Here’s a preview:

Their lives are lies, but their love is real. 💋The new series #TheCompanyYouKeep starring @MiloVentimiglia and @CatherineHKim premieres February 19 on ABC and stream on Hulu. @CompanyYouKeep pic.twitter.com/duJSo2Jhj0 — ABC (@ABCNetwork) January 11, 2023

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Company You Keep TV series on ABC? Do you think it will be a hit, quickly cancelled, or somewhere between?

