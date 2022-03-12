The Hardy Boys: Season Two; Hulu Sets Premiere Date for Mystery Series (Watch)

The Hardy Boys is returning for a second season in April. Hulu set a premiere date for the mystery series with the release of a trailer. Starring Rohan Campbell, Alexander Elliot, Keana Lyn, Adam Swain, Cristian Perri, and Riley O’Donnell, the series is based on the novel series by Franklin W. Dixon. Season two picks up the action six months after the events of the first season.

Hulu revealed the following about the plot of season two of The Hardy Boys:

“The second season picks up six months after the events of Season 1, building on the mystery and drama of the inaugural season and welcoming new friends and suspects. In Season 2, when a Bridgeport classmate mysteriously disappears, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) drop their new normal routine to get back to detective work. But when they discover the mystical relic they destroyed last year is still in play, it becomes clear their simple missing person case is actually part of something far more sinister. The Hardy boys and their friends must quickly learn who they can and can’t trust as they race against time to unravel the truth, and ultimately realize that no one is safe from their past.”

The Hardy Boys returns on April 6th. Check out the trailer for the season below.

