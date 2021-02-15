Truth Seekers: Cancelled; No Season Two for Amazon Comedy Series

A team of paranormal investigators is out of work. Amazon Prime Video has cancelled the Truth Seekers TV series so, there won’t be a second season.

A supernatural comedy series from Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, Truth Seekers stars Frost, Pegg, Samson Kayo, Malcolm McDowell, Emma D’Arcy, and Susan Wokoma. The story follows a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK. They share their adventures on an online channel for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying, and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

The first and only season of Truth Seekers debuted on October 30th, just ahead of Halloween. All eight episodes were released at once by the streaming service.

In a now-deleted video on his Instagram account, Frost revealed that Truth Seekers had been cancelled. Per British Comedy Guide:

“Sadly, Truth Seekers will not be returning for a second season”, adding the news was “a massive kick in the willy for me.” Thanking the show’s fans for their support, he said: “We really put our all into this – our heart and soul, and blood in some cases, so to not come back is really sad for us. I think we had lots of lovely ghost stories to tell… stories that will remain now untold.”

