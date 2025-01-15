Universal Kids: Linear Network Being Shut Down by NBCUniversal

Universal Kids is coming to an end. According to Variety, NBC Universal will shut down the children’s cable network in March. Programming will be sent to other platforms once the network is shut down.

NBC Universal said the following about the shutdown of Universal Kids in a statement:

“NBCUniversal remains committed to family entertainment, including award-winning brands Illumination and Dreamworks Animation, as well as kids-focused programming on Peacock.”

The network began a PBS Kids Sprout in 2005 before being rebranded as Universal Kids in 2017. The network’s end was announced by New York cable operator Margaretville Telephone Co earlier this month.

Universal Kids goes off the air on March 6th.

What do you think? Have you watched the Universal Kids programming with your family? Will you be sad to see it go dark?