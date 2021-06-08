Vikings: Valhalla: Netflix Teases Historical Sequel Series (Watch)

Vikings: Valhalla is coming to Netflix, and the streaming service has now released a teaser for the new historical drama. The series is set years after the original Vikings series.

Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Caroline Henderson are all featured in the historical action drama series.

Netflix revealed the following about the series:

“The all-new VIKINGS: VALHALLA begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever changing and evolving world.”

Check out the preview for the series below.

Set sail behind the scenes of Vikings: Valhalla #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/gr3RCCsbjJ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2021

