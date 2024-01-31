Weakest Link: Season Three; NBC Game Show to Return with Days of Our Lives Competition (Watch)

Weakest Link has its return date. The nine remaining episodes of season three will arrive starting in April, and fans will see a special episode featuring the stars of Days of Our Lives to kick things off.

Hosted by Jane Lynch, viewers will see Lindsay Arnold, Bryan Dattilo, Galen Gering, Tina Huang, Victoria Konefal, Martha Madison, Eric Martsolf and Zach Tinker competing on the series to raise money for charity.

NBC revealed the following about Weakest Link:

“In each episode, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. The contestants take turns answering general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers. Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over from the bottom of the money ladder. The top prize increases with each round but contestants must first vote to eliminate the fellow competitor they consider to be the “Weakest Link” in the chain. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as the host declares the iconic phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.” Stuart Krasnow, who executive produced the original NBC run, serves in the same role and is showrunner. Jane Lynch also executive produces with Aaron Solomon. “Weakest Link” is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group. Ryan O’Dowd serves as executive producer for BBC Studios. The iconic “Weakest Link” format distributed by BBC Studios has been produced in more than 45 territories around the world over the past two decades.”

The preview for the return of Weakest Link is below. The series returns on April 2nd.

