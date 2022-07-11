Who Do You Think You Are?: Season 11 Ratings



As you may recall, NBC cancelled Who Do You Think You Are? in 2012, after three seasons on the air. The show was picked up by TLC and aired on the cable channel for seven seasons. It’s now back on the peacock network but, for how long? Will Who Do You Think You Are? be cancelled or renewed for season 12? Stay tuned.

A documentary series from executive producers Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky, the Who Do You Think You Are? TV show returns to the network after 10 years. Each week, a different celebrity guest goes on a poignant search to trace their family tree with the help of genealogists, historians, and experts. Together, they unlock past mysteries and unbelievable real-life stories across the world and through time. Cutting-edge research tools and billions of digitized records provide remarkable insights into the star’s background and illustrate the cultural mosaic that connects us all together. This season features Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, and Bradley Whitford.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

