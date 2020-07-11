30 Rock: NBC Teases Sitcom Reunion Special (Video)

30 Rock is coming back for a one night only event next week, and a teaser video has now been released for the special reunion. The special will air on July 16, and the preview features Tina Fey yelling at someone for not wearing a mask.

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock said the following about the 30 Rock special when it was announced by NBC:

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC. To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

Check out the preview for the special below.

