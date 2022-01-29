Big Sky, A Million Little Things: ABC Reveals Series’ February Return Dates (Watch)

ABC announced the return dates of Big Sky and A Million Little Things with new trailers. Big Sky will return on February 24th and A Million Little Things returns on February 23rd.

Starring David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Floriana Lima, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield, A Million Little Things on ABC follows a group of friends dealing with their own troubles. They receive a huge wake-up call when one of the group commits suicide.

Starring Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic, Janina Gavankar, and Logan Marshall-Green, Big Sky follows the hunt for the man who kidnapped two sisters in season one.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Big Sky and A Million Little Things on ABC?