BMF: Season Two Premiere Date Revealed for Starz Family Drama Series (Watch)

BMF fans do not have long to wait for the return of the series. Starz announced the premiere date for season two with the release of a trailer and key art. Starring Russell Hornsby, Da’Vinchi, Michole Briana White, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Ajiona Alexus, Myles Truitt, Demetrius Flenory Jr., and Steve Harris, the series is set in 1980s Detroit s two brothers create a drug empire.

Starz revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“STARZ released today the trailer and key art for season two of its highly anticipated Detroit-based family drama “BMF,” premiering on Friday, January 6, 2023, at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the UK and Brazil. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. Inspired by true Legends, season two of “BMF” chronicles the unconventional journey to success of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius Flenory “Big Meech” and Terry Flenory “Southwest Tee”, who rose from the depths of poverty, navigating the war on drugs in Detroit, and became game changers in hip-hop and culture. Throughout the emotional season, the audience roots for the Flenory brothers during their pursuit of their American Dream, as they build a better life in a system that was stacked against them. The universal themes of family, faith and loyalty are explored both at home and on the streets. The brothers work to outmaneuver the government and expand BMF into a multi-state empire. “BMF” stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, Da’Vinchi (The Way Back, “grown-ish”), Russell Hornsby (Fences, The Hate U Give), Michole Briana White (“Dead to Me,” She Hate Me), Myles Truitt (“Black Lightning,” “The New Edition doneStory”), Steve Harris (“The Practice,” Diary of a Mad Black Woman), Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King, “The Orville”), La La Anthony (“The Chi,” Think Like a Man), with Detroit rapper Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Snoop Dogg (Training Day), Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America, “Saturday Night Live”), Christine Horn (“Snowfall”), Sydney Mitchell (“First Wives Club”), Rayan Lawrence (“Underground”), and Serayah (“Empire,” Favorite Son) in recurring roles and Mo’Nique (Precious, “The Parkers”) as a guest star. In addition, Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee will make a guest appearance this season. Viewers can catch up on BMF Season one on the STARZ app via a limited-time offer of $5/month for 3 months at www.starz.com/buy-starz. “BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit film and television (Executive Producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life”), alongside showrunner, executive producer, writer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”). Heather Zuhlke, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ. Costume designer Keia Bounds (“Chappelle’s Show,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent”) transports the cast back into time with the fashion of the 80s with a dynamic soundtrack from Derryck (Big Tank) Thornton (“The Chi,” Swagger, Greenleaf). Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing “BMF” on behalf of STARZ. Erin Conroy is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate Television.”

Check out the poster and trailer for BMF season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of BMF to Starz this January?