CB Strike: Season Four of British Crime Drama Coming to HBO Next Month

CB Strike finally has an HBO airdate. The first three seasons of the series aired on Cinemax, but that cable network decided to get out of the scripted series business. HBO picked up the series last February and announced that season four of the series was in production.

In the UK, five seasons aired as Strike, but US audiences are seeing four seasons.

Starring Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger, the series is based on the novels of Robert Galbraith, a pseudonym for J.K Rowling. The HBO series follows Cormoran Strike (Burke), who uses his past experiences as a war veteran as a private detective. He tries to solve the cases the police have not been able to solve.

HBO revealed the following about the upcoming season of the series:

“Private detective Cormoran Strike is visiting his family in Cornwall when he’s approached by a woman asking for help finding her mother, Margot Bamborough, who went missing under mysterious circumstances in 1974. Strike’s never tackled a cold case, before let alone one 40 years old, but despite the slim chance of success he’s intrigued and takes it on, adding to the long list of cases that he and his partner in the agency Robin Ellacott are currently working on. And Robin herself is also juggling a messy divorce and unwanted male attention, as well as battling her own feelings about Strike. As Strike and Robin investigate Margot’s disappearance, they come up against a fiendishly complex case with a psychopathic serial killer and witnesses who cannot all be trusted. They learn that even cases decades old can prove to be deadly.”

CB Strike: Troubled Blood is set to premiere on February 6th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of CB Strike next month?