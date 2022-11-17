Cherish the Day: Season Two Ratings



Will Cherish the Day be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A romantic drama anthology TV series, the Cherish the Day TV show was created by Ava DuVernay. It revolves around a different couple each season and each episode spans a single day. The second season stars Joy Bryant, Henry Simmons, Terri J. Vaughn, and Richard Roundtree. In season two, the story revolves around the rekindling of a romance. Ellis Moran (Simmons) and Sunday St. James (Bryant) fell in love in high school and years later find themselves reunited in beautiful New Orleans. Ellis is a former basketball player who is now a single father of two, and Sunday is a vegetarian celebrity chef on the cusp of fame. The widowed father of Sunday, Mandeville “MV” St. James (Roundtree), is a proud, loving, and wry-humored former judge. Anastasia (Vaughn) is Ellis’ soon-to-be ex-wife and the mother of their children.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Cherish the Day on OWN averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 239,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Cherish the Day TV series on OWN? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?