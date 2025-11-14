Luther: Idris Elba, Dermot Crowley, and Ruth Wilson Reuniting for New Netflix Movie

Get ready for more Luther. A new movie is headed to Netflix, featuring the return of Idris Elba, Dermot Crowley, and Ruth Wilson.

Neil Cross said the following about the upcoming film to TUDUM:

“Luther, Alice, and Schenk are more than characters to me — they’re family. I never stop wondering where they are, what’s become of them … and what horrors might be stirring in the shadows of London while Luther’s not around. So we decided to get together and find out what happens next.”

The new film will follow Luther as he returns from retirement to investigate a murder spree in London.

Luther, Alice, and Schenk are BACK. Idris Elba, Dermot Crowley, and Ruth Wilson will reunite for an all new LUTHER movie. Luther has been secretly called back into service amidst a new wave of brutal, seemingly random murders. But how can he save London when everyone on all… pic.twitter.com/eZHMsSPPKo — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2025

Director Jamie Payne said the following about the film:

“Neil has yet again created a wonderfully dark tale to bring us all back together. It’s a true joy to be back on the streets of Lutherland with the supreme talents that are Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley. I am also thrilled to be reunited with the brilliant and dangerous Alice Morgan, played by the extraordinarily talented Ruth Wilson. Fans new and old are in for a treat!”

The premiere date for the Netflix film will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Luther franchise? Will you watch the new film?