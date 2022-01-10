My Mom, Your Dad: HBO Max Launching Dating Series This Week (Watch)

My Mom, Your Dad is coming to HBO Max later this week. The streaming service released a trailer teasing the new dating series. In the series, college-aged kids have nominated their single parents to find love. All eight episodes, hosted by Yvonne Orji (Insecure), arrive on Thursday.

HBO Max revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Max Original reality dating series MY MOM, YOUR DAD, hosted by Emmy(R)-nominated actress and stand-up comedian Yvonne Orji (HBO’s Insecure), debuts with all eight episodes THURSDAY, JANUARY 13. Produced by ITV Entertainment (Love Island, Queer Eye), the series format was created by Haley Daniels and Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) for their first unscripted television series, with Sam Dean (Max Originals FBOY Island and 12 Dates of Christmas, Love Is Blind) as showrunner. MY MOM, YOUR DAD follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their college-age kids for a second chance at love. The parents move into a house together, unaware that their adult children are right down the street living in a second house, watching their every move through hidden cameras and manipulating their encounters. From humorous cringe moments to heartwarming confessions, the kids will see their parents in a whole new light as they are presented with opportunities to select who they’ll be matched with on one-on-one dates, and who may join the family Thanksgiving for years to come. MY MOM, YOUR DAD is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with Rombola Entertainment. Executive producers are Greg Daniels and Haley Daniels, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, and showrunner Sam Dean.

Check out the trailer for My Mom, Your Dad season one below.

