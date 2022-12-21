Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Night Court: NBC Teases Sitcom Sequel Series Starring Melissa Rauch (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Night Court TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television)

Night Court is coming soon to NBC, and the network has now released a trailer teasing the sequel series starring Melissa Rauch. The comedian will play the daughter of Harry Stone, played by Harry Anderson in the original series, as she takes over his bench.

NBC teased the following about the series:

“On Tuesday, Jan. 17, court is back in session when “Night Court” debuts. Melissa Rauch plays the late Harry Stone’s daughter and takes the gavel, sparring with new public defender and “Night Court” legend John Larroquette. A week after “Night Court” airs back-to-back episodes, the critically acclaimed Ana Gasteyer-starrer “American Auto” returns to create an hourlong Tuesday comedy block beginning Jan. 24.”

Check out the teaser trailer for Night Court below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of this comedy to NBC?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x