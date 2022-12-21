Night Court: NBC Teases Sitcom Sequel Series Starring Melissa Rauch (Watch)

Night Court is coming soon to NBC, and the network has now released a trailer teasing the sequel series starring Melissa Rauch. The comedian will play the daughter of Harry Stone, played by Harry Anderson in the original series, as she takes over his bench.

NBC teased the following about the series:

“On Tuesday, Jan. 17, court is back in session when “Night Court” debuts. Melissa Rauch plays the late Harry Stone’s daughter and takes the gavel, sparring with new public defender and “Night Court” legend John Larroquette. A week after “Night Court” airs back-to-back episodes, the critically acclaimed Ana Gasteyer-starrer “American Auto” returns to create an hourlong Tuesday comedy block beginning Jan. 24.”

Check out the teaser trailer for Night Court below.

