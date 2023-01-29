Rabbit Hole: Paramount+ Previews Espionage Series Starring Kiefer Sutherland (Watch)

Rabbit Hole is coming to Paramount+ on March 26th, and now the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the new spy drama starring Kiefer Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor). He also serves as executive producer on the eight-episode series.

In the Rabbit Hole series, the actor will play a corporate spy framed for murder. Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink, and Rob Yang also star in the drama.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Nothing is what it seems in the newly released teaser trailer for Paramount+’s upcoming original series RABBIT HOLE. Produced by CBS Studios, the eight-episode season will premiere Sunday, March 26 with two episodes. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Sundays, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on the following day, Monday, March 27, in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. The premiere date in South Korea will be announced at a later date. In RABBIT HOLE, John Weir (Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces who have the ability to influence and control populations. In addition to Sutherland, RABBIT HOLE features a dynamic cast including Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (“Empire”) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (“Mare of Easttown”) as Josephine “Jo” Madi, Jason Butler Harner (“Ozark”) as Valence, Rob Yang (“Succession”) as Edward Homm and Walt Klink (“The English”) as The Intern. Sutherland serves as executive producer for RABBIT HOLE, alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This Is Us,” “WeCrashed”), Charlie Gogolak (“The Sinner,” “WeCrashed”), Suzan Bymel (“Designated Survivor”) and Hunt Baldwin (“Longmire,” “The Closer”).

Check out the trailer for Rabbit Hole below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Rabbit Hole on Paramount+ this March?