Selling Sunset, Bling Empire: Netflix Renews Unscripted Series, Orders Two New Shows (Video)

Selling Sunset and Bling Empire have both been renewed for new seasons. In addition, Netflix has ordered two new docusoaps for the streaming service from the creators of those shows.

Brandon Riegg, VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series at Netflix, spoke about the renewals and the new arrivals in a press release:

“In my eyes, unscripted TV is one of the most broad and diverse categories of entertainment. There are competition shows to be named the best singer… or the worst baker. There are dating shows to find the one (or $100,000). There are home design shows to spark inspiration (and even joy!). And there are programs that follow real people going about their real lives, among many others.

That last style is called a “docusoap.” These shows follow a person or group of people (like family, friends, or coworkers) going about their real, everyday lives. They can offer a fun, light-hearted escape, or inspire a juicy, heated debate. They can provide a glimpse into a world different from our own, or even show a new side of our own circles. (And yes, they’re usually filled with more feuds, tears and tense dinner parties than our regular lives.)

Whether you love these shows outright or just love a guilty pleasure, we’re thrilled that Netflix members have embraced our docusoaps. Today we’re excited to announce renewals for Selling Sunset and Bling Empire, plus two can’t-miss new series from the creative talents behind those favorites:

Selling Sunset, one of our first forays in the docusoap genre, has been renewed for two seasons:

Synopsis: Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city’s most successful realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market… and each other.

Cast returning: Joining Jason and Brett Oppenheim are Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, and Davina Potratz.

Executive Producer: Adam DiVello

Production Companies: Done and Done Productions, Lionsgate

We have also ordered a new series from the creator of Selling Sunset

Synopsis: Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd. Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.

Executive Producer: Adam DiVello

Production Company: Done and Done Productions

Bling Empire, which premiered in January, has been renewed for a second season:

Synopsis: Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you. Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets.

Executive Producer: Jeff Jenkins, Ross Weintraub, and Reinout Oerlemans

Showrunner: Brandon Panaligan

Production Companies: Jeff Jenkins Productions, in association with 3BMG

And from the executive producer of Bling Empire comes My Unorthodox Life

Synopsis: This series centers around the personal and professional life of fashion mogul Julia Haart – former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community turned CEO of Elite World Group. Since taking the reins of a global talent empire, Haart has been on a mission to revolutionize the industry from the inside out – all while being a mother of four. Her children include a TikToker, an app designer, a lawyer, and a high schooler torn between two conflicting cultures, and Haart helps them reconcile their Orthodox upbringings with the modern world. My Unorthodox Life takes you on a journey through Julia Haart’s untamed, unpredictable, and unorthodox life.

Executive Producers: Jeff Jenkins, Ross Weintraub, Reinout Oerlemans, and Julia Haart

Showrunner: Lenid Rolov

Production Companies: Jeff Jenkins Productions, in association with 3BMG”