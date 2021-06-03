Starstruck: Rose Matafeo Comedy Series Coming to HBO Max (Watch)

Starstruck is coming soon to HBO Max. The streaming service has ordered the comedy series starring Rose Matefeo. She will play a young woman living her life in East London.

HBO Max revealed more about the new series in a press release. Check that out below.

“The Max Original series STARSTRUCK, from comedian Rose Matafeo (“Baby Done,” “Horndog”), will debut on JUNE 10. The romantic comedy, hailed by Glamour magazine as “deeply funny”, and Elle magazine as “electric” is co-written by Matafeo and Alice Snedden, and produced by Avalon. STARSTRUCK follows Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after-the-night-before when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with famous movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel). What she thought would become an amusing anecdote soon turns into something more, as the couple realize they can’t keep away from each other. The ensemble cast also includes Sindhu Vee, Emma Sidi and Minnie Driver (“Good Will Hunting”). Produced by Avalon (Breeders, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver), STARSTRUCK is executive produced by Rose Matafeo, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner and Rob Aslett. Toby Welch is series producer. Karen Maine (Yes, God, Yes) directed the six episode season.”

Check out the trailer for Starstruck below.

