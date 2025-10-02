Sunday TV Ratings: Big Brother, The Simpsons, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Sweet Home Alabama, NFL Football

Sunday, September 28, 2025, ratings — New episodes: Big Brother, 60 Minutes, America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, Krapopolis and Bob’s Burgers . Sports: NFL Overrun, Football Night in America, NFL Football: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants. Specials: Sweet Home Alabama and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Reruns: The Simpsons, Krapopolis, Trivial Pursuit, and Matlock.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?