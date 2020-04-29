The Goldbergs, Schooled, American Housewife: ABC Sitcoms to Air “Prom Night” Finales (Video)

ABC is ready to dance. The network just announced the season finales of The Goldbergs, Schooled, and American Housewife will all be Prom themed.

The Goldbergs‘ season seven finale debuts on ABC on May 13th at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the season two finale of Schooled at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT and the season four finale of American Housewife at 9 p.m. ET/PT. All three series have yet to be renewed for the 2020-21 season by ABC.

Find out more info about ABC‘s “Prom Night” below:

Who said that you can’t host prom in your living room?! Break out your punch bowls and dust off your dancing shoes because ABC is bringing the party home on WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, with #ABCPromNight. The evening will feature special prom-themed season finale episodes of network comedies “The Goldbergs,” “Schooled” and “American Housewife.” Leading up to the multi-episode event, a bevy of prom-tastic resources will be made available across official ABC social platforms to help you prepare for your at-home celebration. Don’t miss the perfect party planning checklist, prom court printables, themed games, recipes and more, along with special prom-posals from the stars themselves currently available here (“The Goldbergs”), here (“Schooled”) and here (“American Housewife”). Below is a list of prom-themed programming. All times are EDT. WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 “The Goldbergs” – “Pretty in Pink” – Adam and Brea decide to go to prom together, but when Adam worries he won’t be Prom King, Beverly’s actions jeopardize the event. Meanwhile, Barry teaches Erica how to be compassionate and caring when Geoff’s dad is in the hospital. (8:00–8:30 p.m.) “Schooled” – “Clueless” – Lainey has a difficult choice regarding her relationship with Barry and her friendship with CB. Meanwhile, Coach Mellor is put in a tough parenting position when Toby is invited to prom as a freshman by a senior. (8:30–9:00 p.m.) “American Housewife” – “Prom” – Katie confronts a classmate’s mom when she suspects Anna-Kat is being bullied at school. Meanwhile, Taylor sets out to complete the final item on her life skills checklist – teaching Greg to shoot a three-pointer – so that she can attend her senior prom. At the same time, Oliver is sympathetic when a caller at the Teen Help Line confides that no one asked her to prom. (9:00-9:30 p.m.)

What do you think? Do you watch ABC’s Wednesday-night lineup? Do you want more seasons of The Goldbergs, Schooled, and American Housewife?