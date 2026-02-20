The Jennifer Hudson Show: Season Five; Syndicated Talk Show Renewed for 2026-27 Season

The Jennifer Hudson Show is not going anywhere. The syndicated talk show has been renewed for a fifth season.

According to Deadline, Frank Cicha, EVP of Programming for Fox Television Stations, said the following about the talk show’s renewal:

“Jennifer Hudson is a powerful force on all platforms and works incredibly well with all of our stations. We are excited to have her back for year five.”

Hudson also released a statement about returning for another season. According to TV Line, she said:

“I could not be more honored to continue this journey alongside a phenomenal group of brilliant producers, dedicated crew, and collaborative partners. It is such a joy to connect with people in meaningful ways every day across this country and to share stories of heart and inspiration, all while bringing entertainment into people’s lives. None of this would be possible without our incredible audience. They are the heartbeat of the show, and I am so excited to take this to new heights in Season 5!”

The Jennifer Hudson Show premiered in September 2022 and airs on FOX stations throughout the US. Season five will arrive in the fall.

