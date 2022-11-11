The Witcher: Blood Origin: Netflix Releases Trailer for Prequel Series (Watch)

The Witcher: Blood Origin is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service has released a trailer for the prequel series.

Starring Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Jacob Collins, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, Francesca Mills, Amy Murray, Nathaniel Curtis, Zach Wyatt, Aidan O’Callaghan, and Dylan Moran, the series is set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming series in a release.

“Set in an elven world 1200 years before the time of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a tale lost to history: the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that led to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. This four-part prequel series premieres on Netflix on December 25.”

Check out the trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new addition to The Witcher franchise on Christmas Day?